AlTi Global, an independent global wealth manager with over $77bn in combined assets, is acquiring Kontora Family Office.

Kontora is a multi-family office and asset management company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany focused on UHNW families, entrepreneurs and select institutions.

The firm has assets under management of approximately Є14bn.

The acquisition further advances AlTi’s growth strategy to become the leading global independent wealth management platform for the UHNW, with targeted expertise in alternatives.

This key transaction is the first European-based acquisition AlTi has executed following the strategic investment from Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital, having completed two US-based acquisitions in 2024.

A portion of the funding from Allianz X was earmarked for AlTi’s expansion into Germany, reflecting the opportunity within the German wealth management market.

Kontora is a founder-run business with a close-to 20-year track record, offering a range of services including family office, investment office, and service office solutions, tailored to preserve and grow client wealth across generations. Kontora, which primarily serves clients in Germany and Austria, specializes in open and closed-end funds and alternative strategies, with a service office focused on the administration and structuring of financial assets for large family offices, foundations, and non-profits.

As part of the transaction, it is expected that co-chief executive officers Stephan Buchwald and Dr. Patrick Maurenbrecher will reinvest a portion of the proceeds into AlTi and will undertake senior positions within AlTi to play a key role in the execution of AlTi’s strategy for the German market.

Michael Tiedemann, chief executive officer of AlTi Tiedemann Global, said: “Germany is a sophisticated and deep market with established wealth and a thriving entrepreneurial scene, and we look forward to working with Kontora to offer best-in-class global access and solutions with the service of a boutique family office. The continued backing from Allianz X reflects their conviction in AlTi’s ability to build a leading position in the UHNW segment and demonstrates their clear value as a strategic investor.”

Stephan Buchwald and Dr. Patrick Maurenbrecher, co-chief executive officers of Kontora, said: "It is a natural next step to join AlTi, a like-minded, independent, and entrepreneurial business on a global scale. Their structure of a connected ecosystem, providing access to advice, solutions and innovative investment opportunities, mirrors our belief in the importance of bringing outstanding family office services to clients.

"Over the past years, it has been an exciting journey to build Kontora from scratch into one of Germany's leading independent family offices. Joining AlTi empowers us to drive our business forward with even greater momentum, while staying true to our core values, and allows us to provide our clients with unparalleled access to world-class investment opportunities at attractive terms, leveraging the significant scale benefits of AlTi's global platform.”

Robert Weeber, President, International Wealth Management for AlTi Tiedemann Global, said: “We have always believed that being both global and local is key to meeting the complex needs of the UHNW, and in Kontora we have found the ideal partner to enter the attractive German market.

"We believe the combination of our global capabilities alongside Kontora’s deep local knowledge and expertise will support us to grow in this important market by offering increased global access and holistic independent wealth solutions to clients, including through our private markets partnership with Allianz X.”

The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2025 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.