AllianceBernstein (AB) has launched its active ETF business in Europe through the firm’s established Luxembourg‑domiciled UCITS platform.

Three new fixed income ETFs will be added to the platform: the AB Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, the AB USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF and the AB EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF. All three ETF’s will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, Börse Xetra and the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The ETFs, which leverage AB’s systematic fixed income platform, are designed to provide efficient, diversified access to the underlying corporate bond markets and aim to deliver attractive, repeatable and diversifying sources of active excess return while maintaining low tracking error.

AB’s global head of ETF strategy and partnership Julie Gunts said: “Expanding into the European ETF market builds upon our long-standing commitment to clients and our ability to meet their evolving needs.

“These ETFs are designed to meet growing demand for accessibility, transparency, liquidity and real‑time pricing, while maintaining AB’s active approach.”

The launch marks the first step in building a broader regional lineup over time, the group said, with plans to expand product offerings and local ETF resources.

AB’s CEO of EMEA Honor Solomon added: “Today’s announcement signifies AB’s long‑term commitment to Europe.

“We will continue to grow our ETF capabilities, invest in local expertise, and introduce solutions that reflect both global investment insight and local market needs.”