Allfunds outsources Luxembourg and Ireland ManCo services to Waystone

Global wealth management platform Allfunds has appointed Waystone to provide the Management Company (ManCo) services for its Luxembourg and Ireland-based investment vehicles.

The strategic partnership will see current Allfunds ManCo clients transitioning to Waystone's specialist platform and marks the start of a long-term commercial relationship providing Waystone's client base with access Allfunds' global distribution capabilities, advanced technology infrastructure and platform connectivity.

Waystone has been expanding its platform with a suite of white-label ETF platform solutions across Ireland and Luxembourg to meet the rising demand for independent ManCo services amid progressively complex regulations and increasingly global fund structures

The agreement enables Allfunds to focus on its core distribution business while its clients benefit from Waystone's ManCo, ACD and ETF capabilities.

Sanjiv Sawheny, Group CEO at Waystone, said: "By transitioning ManCo responsibilities to Waystone, Allfunds’ clients will benefit from our mission-critical ManCo support and integrated service offering, underpinned by deep industry experience, strong regulatory relationships and a proven, repeatable lift-out model.

“At the same time, this partnership enables our clients to continue to access Allfunds' distribution network and exemplifies how we build long-term strategic relationships with financial institutions worldwide, delivering governance capability at scale while enabling our partners to focus on their core growth objectives.”

Annabel Spring, CEO at Allfunds, added: “Choosing the right partners is central to how we serve our clients, and Waystone's depth of expertise and consistently high standards make them a natural fit to continue supporting our clients' ManCo needs.

“Their strength in fund governance sits well alongside Allfunds' own distribution and platform capabilities, giving clients both dedicated oversight and access to our global reach.”