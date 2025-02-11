Alexforbes Offshore has expanded its wealth management team with the addition of Nick Carter and Guy Browning who have decades of financial planning expertise.

Carter (pictured left) and Browning (pictured right) have been appointed as senior financial planners to the business, are qualified as chartered FCSI (Fellows of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment), with over 65 years’ experience between them.

They have worked together for many years, both working at Pearl Assurance in the early 1990s, co-founding CCBI Limited, a Jersey independent financial advisory company in 1998 and Browning later joined Carter at Wealth Financial Planning, which Carter established in 2010.

Many of their clients have been with them throughout, since they both started in the industry.

In addition, Carter was a partner at another independent advisory practice prior to CCBI and later joined Cazenove Capital Jersey as a director.

The statement said they were drawn to Alexforbes Offshore for its "innovative financial planning and investment solutions that align with their values of trusted, forward-thinking and client-focused solutions".

The company has been present on the Island for 50 years, maintaining long-term relationships with many local corporate and private clients. Alexforbes Offshore benefits from strong partnerships with the likes of Mercer, Blackrock and Morningstar and utilises powerful tools like Manager Matrix from Asset Risk Consultants (ARC) to ensure clients are positioned in the right investments to meet their medium and long-term financial planning goals.

Adrian Peacock (pictured middle), managing director of Alexforbes Offshore said: “2025 is the 50th anniversary of Alexforbes Offshore in Jersey and core to our success has been the long-standing trusted relationships that we have built over the years, supporting our clients to meet their financial goals. Nick and Guy are very much aligned to our thinking and are highly regarded by their clients and within industry. We are delighted to have them on board to help us deliver on our promises to clients.

Alexforbes Offshore is the marketing name of Alexander Forbes Offshore a wholly owned subsidiary of Alexander Forbes , a South African financial services group that impacts people’s lives by delivering insight and advice to individuals, employers and retirement funds.

It it listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.