Alexander Beard (South Africa) has opened its 2nd office, situated in Cape Town, under the direction of managing director Warren Berriman.

The new branch will be offering ABSA’s usual mix of domestic and expatriate focussed personal financial planning as well as focussing on group pension plan business for SME companies in the Cape Town area.

Paul Beard, founder and executive chairman of Alexander Beard Group, said: “I am delighted to see the continued success and development of our SA business.

"The opening of Cape Town will give the company greater scope for its employee benefit services to many companies with locations in both Jo’Burg and Cape Town, which is a popular destination also for expatriates and therefore a market for our specialist expat advisory services.”

Warren Berriman, managing director of Alexander Beard RSA, said: “We believe having representation in the two major metros of South Africa being Gauteng and Western Cape, puts us in a prime position to provide the superior financial planning services we pride ourselves on.”

Alexander Beard (ZAR) Ltd was formerly Abraxas Wealth Management, whose founders Warren and

Gordon Berriman sold a controlling interest to the UK international advisory business six years ago.