Wealth manager AFH has bought St Albans-based Avidity Wealth Management, a financial planning firm with around £750m funds under management and roughly 1,800 clients.

Avidity will be rebranded as ‘AFH Wealth Management St Albans’ and expands AFH's reach in the South East of England. The team will integrate with AFH immediately, rather than becoming a subsidiary, the firm said in a statement.

The deal marks AFH's 139th acquisition over the past two decades. Avidity was founded in 2010 and advises on investments, pensions, tax planning, and protection advice.

The team comprises 11 qualified financial advisers and 13 administrative staff.

Alan Hudson, CEO of AFH, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Avidity team to AFH. Their depth of experience, client-first values, and strong regional presence make them an excellent fit for our business.

"This acquisition not only strengthens our footprint in the South-East but also reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, personalised financial advice across the UK.”