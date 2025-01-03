The Abu Dhabi Global Market on 2 January unveiled its updated fee schedule effective from 1 January 2025, which applies to all categories of licences including major reductions in fees for non-financial and retail categories.

While there are fee reductions of 50% or more apply to non-financial and retail businesses within the ADGM jurisdiction, financial companies and tech start-ups see licence cost rises.

This initiative aims to enhance ADGM's business ecosystem, making it more attractive and accessible for various enterprises.

Non-Financial Category

Initial registration fees are reduced from USD 10,000 to USD 5,500

Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from USD 8,000 to USD 5,000

Retail Category

Initial registration fees are reduced from USD 6,000 to USD 2,500

Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from USD 4,000 to USD 2,000

These fee revisions align with the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transition period, which ended on 31 December 2024, and apply across ADGM’s jurisdiction, encompassing Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The updated fee structure follows extensive consultations conducted in 2023 with ADGM’s business community, focusing on jurisdictional expansion and enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on this feedback, the Registration Authority (RA) undertook a comprehensive review to ensure the new structure meets the needs of ADGM’s evolving commercial landscape while supporting a seamless transition for its expanding business segments.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the CEO of ADGM RA said: “The revised fee structure reflects our commitment to supporting businesses within ADGM’s thriving jurisdiction.

"By significantly reducing fees for non-financial and retail categories, we aim to cultivate a vibrant and efficient business ecosystem, reinforcing ADGM’s position as a leading international financial hub.”

With the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transitional period on 31st December 2024, fee exemptions previously available to qualifying non-financial and retail businesses have now been discontinued. The updated fee schedule also includes adjustments for other categories:

Financial Category: Initial registration fees increased from USD 15,000 to USD 16,700, with annual renewals rising from USD 13,000 to USD 16,200.

Tech Startups: Fees adjusted from USD 1,000 to USD 1,500 for both new registrations and renewals.

Additionally, a USD 300 data protection fee will continue to be applied across all categories at the time of new registration and annual renewal in the new fee schedule.