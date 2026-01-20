Abacus Advisers has opened a new office in Glasgow to bolster its presence in Scotland.

The office will be based in Glasgow’s International Financial Services District and will provide a regional hub for Scottish-based financial planners and support team members.

Abacus Advisers – a wholly owned subsidiary of Saltus Wealth – is planning to grow both its client base and adviser community with recruitment underway to expand the team.

Sam Lang, of Abacus Advisers, said: “As a Glaswegian, opening an office here has always been a personal ambition, but it is also a strategic step for the business.

“Glasgow is an important hub for financial services and talent, and having a local presence allows us to better support clients across Scotland while building a strong community of advisers in the region.

“With the backing of Saltus, we are well placed to invest for the long term and grow in a way that supports both our clients and our people.”