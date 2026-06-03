Global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW has received approval to offer investment services in Dubai as part of its strategic expansion across the Middle East.

The licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) allows WTW to promote investment advisory services and offer fund solutions in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Operating as WTW Investments (DIFC), the business offers access to a diverse and range of market segments, including wealth management, family offices, end-of-service benefits and auto-enrolment.



WTW Investments already has an established business in the Middle East, delivering strategic advisory work to some of the largest sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans in the region.



Diya Luke, global head of investments at WTW, said: “This licence approval is a landmark moment for WTW. We have long recognised the extraordinary depth of opportunity across the Middle East, and we have been building deliberately towards this point – establishing trusted relationships with some of the region’s most sophisticated asset owners and delivering outcomes that speak for themselves.

“With the DFSA licence now in place we can fully engage the market with wealth managers, family offices and institutional clients who increasingly require the calibre of thinking and innovation that WTW is known for.”



Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, added: “WTW Investments’ decision to establish its regional presence in DIFC reflects Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for global wealth and asset management firms.

“With more than US$3.6trn in assets under advisory and US$187bn in assets under management, WTW Investments brings significant global expertise in investment advisory and institutional consulting to the DIFC community. We look forward to supporting the firm as it grows its business from Dubai.”





