WisdomTree acquires London-based Atlantic House

WisdomTree has bought Atlantic House for £150m with the deal set to complete in Q2, subject to approvals.

The acquisition of Atlantic House – the £4bn London-based systematic manager specialising in defined outcome and derivatives-driven investment strategies – will expand WisdomTree’s product capabilities and broaden its distribution, the group said.

Atlantic House’s investment team will continue to manage its existing strategies while working with WisdomTree to expand capabilities across ETF and model portfolio platforms. Tom May, CEO of Atlantic House, will become global CIO, outcome and derivative strategies at WisdomTree.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree’s founder and CEO, said, “Atlantic House strengthens WisdomTree across multiple dimensions. It enhances our defined outcome and derivatives capabilities, expands our Models and Portfolio Solutions platform in the UK, and deepens our presence within the wealth channel."

May added: “Joining WisdomTree enables us to enhance our investment offering through WisdomTree’s extensive research capabilities and distribution platform.

“We see a significant opportunity to broaden access to our strategies across Europe and the United States, while continuing to serve our existing clients with the same disciplined approach and investment philosophy.”