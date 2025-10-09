Apex Group has been appointed as asset service provider for Wealthbrix Capital Partners’ Dubai-domiciled fund.

New independent wealth management firm Wealthbrix, which launched in June, was founded by senior bankers to serve globally mobile clients, with a focus on the mid-tier millionaire (MTM) segment and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Wealthbrix plans to launch funds and discretionary portfolio mandates in its first year with a goal of reaching US$7bn of assets under management within five years.

Apex Group will provide fund administration and transfer agent solutions, powered by platforms Paxus, Tocan, and Apex Connect.

Christiane El Habre, regional director, Middle East, at Apex Group, said: “We are proud to partner with Wealthbrix as they establish their presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial centres.

“DIFC is a hub for innovation in wealth management, and this mandate underscores our ability to deliver trusted, technology-enabled fund administration and custody solutions to support ambitious, next-generation managers.”

Rajesh Khanna, CEO of Wealthbrix, said: “Wealthbrix was established to serve the new generation of wealth creators – from mid-tier millionaires to ultra-high-net-worth individuals – with a model that is independent, transparent, and anchored in institutional discipline.

“Guided by the D33 vision, our focus is on enriching and expanding Dubai’s financial ecosystem. This would entail providing clients with greater access to bespoke portfolios, expert advice, diverse financial products and rigorous governance.”

He added: “Partnering with Apex Group gives us the global platform and regional expertise to deliver on this promise as we scale our business from DIFC.”