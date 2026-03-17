VIDEO: II Awards 2025 Winners' Stories - Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth Management

In this latest video in the II Awards 2025 Winners' Stories series, Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, touches on what projects the group has in the pipeline for 2026.

Skybound won the Company of the Year (Advisers) award in both the Readers Vote and Overall categories, and was also named the overall global winner of the Excellence in Client Service - Advisers - award.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.