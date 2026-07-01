In this interview, part of International Adviser’s series of videos filmed at the FEIFA Annual Conference 2026, London in May, 2026, Dan Charles, IA’s Head of Media, spoke to Chris Saunders, Co-Founder of New Horizon Asset Management.

Speaking at the FEIFA Annual Conference 2026, Chris reflects on the key challenges facing advisers today and explains why understanding the needs of advisers is critical to developing relevant and effective solutions. He also shares how New Horizon is evolving its offering to help advisers navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.