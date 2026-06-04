Interactive Adviser recently attended the FEIFA annual conference which brought together independent financial advisers, providers, platform representatives, and investment specialists from across the industry.

The event, which took place on 18 May at the Hilton London Tower Bridge hotel, facilitated collaboration and knowledge sharing, and addressed the key challenges facing financial professionals and their clients. Interactive discussions and workshop-style sessions tackled real-world issues affecting the financial advice sector while industry experts and providers shared information about new products, services, and investment solutions.

To watch the video click here or on the image below.