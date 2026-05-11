Our sister title International Adviser was on location in Andalucía for the 40th anniversary conference of Blacktower Financial Management Group — a landmark event celebrating four decades in international financial advice.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Gibraltar, this special event brought together Blacktower leadership, staff, advisers and industry figures to reflect on the company’s journey, culture and future — while also marking a major new chapter following Titan Wealth’s acquisition of the business.

The video features exclusive interviews and insights from:

• John Westwood — Group Chairman, Blacktower

• Andrew Fearon — CEO, Titan Wealth

• James Kaberry — Titan Wealth

• Blacktower employees and advisers from across the business

Throughout the conference, speakers discussed the significance of the deal, the future of international advice, the importance of company culture, and what the partnership means for clients, advisers and the wider industry.

From celebrating 40 years of Blacktower to looking ahead at the next phase of growth with Titan Wealth, this was a major moment for the international financial services sector.

You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/knujqWPOPOU