Utmost Wealth Solutions, a provider of insurance-based wealth solutions, has launched Navigator – a quarterly technical briefing designed exclusively for the advisers of High and Ultra-High Net Worth (HNW and UHNW) individuals.

The provider of insurance-based wealth solutions said in a statement today (23 January) that the ongoing briefings will leverage Utmost Wealth Solutions’ technical team which boasts extensive expertise across tax, legal and regulatory matters, with each update of Navigator covering the latest developments within the international wealth and life assurance markets.

As part of Navigator, Utmost Wealth Solutions will also, every quarter, update Pulse – a tool that highlights upcoming regulatory, tax and compliance changes, whether at a UK, EU, international or local level.

The Winter 2025 update of Navigator covers the new landscape of retirement savings in the UK which has evolved significantly following the Autumn Budget’s reforms of Inheritance Tax, the Non-Dom Regime and other legislation impacting UK expats.

The team also shines a geography-specific spotlight on Spain with features focusing on the termination of the Golden Visa, key takeaways from the Spanish Supreme Court’s decisions on unit-linked life insurance contracts and 2025 tax rate increase for savings and gains.

Further country-specific features focus on the UK, Sweden, Finland, Italy and Asia alongside a technical discussion on private market assets and international bonds and analysis of the top destinations and key considerations for international HNW families.

This edition also welcomes expert contributors from Utmost’s new colleagues at Lombard International with commentary on the implications for EU insurers, especially Luxembourg- and Ireland-based insurers, of the expansion of the regulatory reach of IVASS on investment limits.

Utmost Wealth Solutions – Winter 2025 Navigator: http://www.utmostnavigator.com

Aidan Golden, head of group technical services at Utmost Wealth Solutions, said: “Navigator will help key stakeholders in the industry, including intermediaries and advisers to HNW and UHNW individuals, stay informed on the most important issues and opportunities impacting the international wealth management sector.

“It will provide a digestible round up of the most important regulatory and compliance developments in the international wealth management sector which at a time of complex regulatory change and volatility in global markets, has never been more important.

“We have received really positive feedback from our partner network and, through Navigator, Utmost Wealth Solutions is leading the way in providing advisers with the latest global updates. We are excited about the launch of the Winter 2025 edition today.”