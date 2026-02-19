Utmost has appointed Nicoletta Basso as branch manager of the Italian branch of Utmost Luxembourg.

Nicoletta brings over six years of experience at Utmost as tax and legal counsel – Italy, working alongside the sales team to advise high net worth clients, as well as business partners.

She advises on the viability and effectiveness of unit-linked insurance products as an efficient wealth structuring and succession planning solution for the Italian market.

Nicoletta (pictured) has worked in the financial services industry for over 15 years, with a focus on cross-border and multi-jurisdictional matters. She was previously employed in the compliance department of a MiFID investment manager based in Dublin.

The appointment comes amid investment in the Italian market for Utmost, which it said is a 'key geography' within its ongoing global growth strategy.

Basso, said: “Italy is a highly sophisticated and growing market, with increasing demand from HNW and UHNW families for long-term, cross-border wealth structuring and succession planning solutions.

"Having worked closely with our clients and partners over a number of years, I am excited to support Utmost’s momentum in Italy and to continue delivering tailored, high-quality solutions supported by best-in-class customer service.”