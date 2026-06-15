The UK's CCI regime is a game-changer for the retail investment market

Imagine a retail investor who has invested in a UK Small Companies fund for over five years. The fund’s strong performance has been highly rewarding, and the investor remains committed to continuing to invest additional funds. However, the investor has recently observed a decline in the fund's performance over the past year, despite its overall positive trend.

To navigate this challenge and make well-informed decisions, it is natural to seek a comprehensive report that clearly highlights the fund's historical performance and includes a product summary that complies with regulatory disclosures. Today, that information exists, but it is often difficult to interpret.

Current regulatory documents often leave investors confused and fail to provide a transparent view of the fund's overall performance. This is exactly the gap that the UK’s new Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) regime is designed to address when it comes into full force on June 8, 2027.

How can the CCI framework address this?

Regulatory controls and disclosures are vital in the investment management industry, but how can we develop reporting that is easy for retail clients to understand and accurately represent their investments? The previous regulatory framework has faced significant criticism for confusing disclosures, unrealistic performance scenarios, rigid templates, and a general lack of understanding for retail investors.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced its final rules for CCIs in April, marking a significant change in how investment product information is communicated to retail customers in the UK. The CCI initiative aims to address current challenges by prioritising a more flexible, outcomes-driven framework that empowers investors and provides a clearer understanding of their investments. This shift gives asset managers the flexibility to present information in a more user-friendly and storytelling manner,

By focusing on investor needs and comprehension, asset managers can create a more meaningful experience that fosters trust and engagement while ensuring compliance with regulatory disclosures.

The value for retail Investors

The CCI framework improves investor communication by replacing complex documents with clear and engaging product summaries. These summaries emphasize key information, including costs, risks, potential returns, and fund characteristics, while demonstrating how investments align with an investor’s financial goals.

With the CCI report, investors can better evaluate funds, structured products, and investment solutions side by side. Moreover, it introduces more balanced performance scenarios, reducing the risk of misleading expectations.

CCI helps retail investors not only understand what they are investing in and the risks involved, but also explore fund characteristics more deeply. While CCIs meet regulatory disclosure requirements, they also enhance communication, strengthening trust between investors, advisors, and asset managers.

Operational and commercial benefits for asset managers

The CCI initiative enables asset managers to create a more transparent and investor-centric experience, while modernizing disclosure operations and strengthening retail distribution capabilities. By prioritising realistic performance metrics, characteristics, and risk disclosures, asset managers can significantly enhance the credibility and appeal of their investment strategies.

This approach enables firms to effectively showcase their products through clear and straightforward comparisons, making it easier for investors to understand and differentiate their offerings in a competitive retail landscape.

Furthermore, by adopting integrated and automated workflows, firms can optimise the production of disclosures, streamline data management, and enhance their operational reporting processes. Consequently, many asset managers are likely to align their retail fund factsheets and digital disclosures with CCI standards, ensuring a more cohesive and consistent experience that builds trust and confidence.

Effective communication of risk, cost, and value builds trust, enhances client retention, and improves operational efficiency. Non-compliance is not just a regulatory issue. It can directly prevent product distribution and damage client trust. This makes the initiative critical for building lasting investor relationships and supporting sustainable growth.

From compliance exercise to competitive advantage

The CCI framework is a game-changer for the retail investment market. By improving transparency and standardizing key disclosures, it enables investors to make more informed and confident decisions.

At the same time, CCI offers clear benefits to asset managers by simplifying disclosure requirements and enabling more consistent communication of product information. It paves the way for more efficient reporting, stronger client engagement, and improved overall effectiveness.

For the retail investor who has held the UK small cap fund for over five years, the difference is tangible. When performance shifts and questions arise, they are no longer left navigating complex and inconsistent disclosures. Instead, they have access to clearer, more meaningful insights into what is driving returns, how risks are evolving, and whether the fund continues to align with the investor’s goals.

Tim Luyet is lead principal at SimCorp