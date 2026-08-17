Aberdeen Investments has partnered with Weave Living to acquire six residential properties in central Tokyo on behalf of a large European investor, the company announced today.

The assets comprise 275 residential units across Tokyo’s 23 wards, including Shinjuku, Nakano, Suginami and Toshima.

All six properties were completed between 2023 and 2026 and are located within a 10-minute walk of the nearest railway station.

Aberdeen said the deal reflects its continued expansion in Japan’s residential real estate market, where demand remains supported by housing undersupply, urbanisation and growing demand for rental accommodation.

Average occupancy across Tokyo’s 23 wards rose to 96.8% in the first quarter of 2026, while average rents increased by 3.3% year-on-year. In the Central Five Wards, rents were up 4.1% over the same period.

Harumi Kadono, head of Japan real estate at Aberdeen Investments, said: “We remain highly constructive on the outlook for Japan’s residential market, particularly in Tokyo, where strong rental demand, constrained supply and supportive demographic trends continue to underpin resilient fundamentals.”

Kadono added that Aberdeen sees particular potential in furnished flexible rental models, with demand being driven by foreign professionals, international students and people staying in Tokyo for short and medium-term periods.

The properties were sourced off-market through Weave Living’s proprietary deal pipeline.