Financial services group TEAM is on track to become monthly cash positive by the end of 2026 or early 2027 following its spate of acquisitions, the firm said in its interim results.

Recent deals include buying WH Ireland Group and acquiring EPIC Fund Services Guernsey and eight of the business’s investment mandates, taking TEAM’s assets under advisory and management to £2.3bn from £1.1bn in HY25.

Investment management accounts for £1.3bn of assets under management, advisory and consultancy accounts for £356m of assets under administration, and international represents £624m of AUA.

The interim results for the six months to 31 March 2026 show revenues grew from £5.8m to £6.9m year on year not including the acquisitions, while cash in bank increased to £3.8m from £2.2m through the acquisition of WH Ireland, which is now operating on a positive monthly EBITDA basis.

Heads of terms have been agreed to acquire a profitable UK wealth management business with AUM of £240m and a long-term service agreement with Graphene Partners is expected to deliver meaningful cost savings.

New appointments announced in the results include TEAM International (Neba) CEO John Beverley joining the board as an executive director; John Cusins, founder of Lumin Wealth Management, joining the board as an independent non-executive director; and Craig Farley being appointed as group CIO.

There are also 11 investment managers in the process of joining TEAM International (Neba).

Mark Clubb, executive chairman of TEAM, said: “We believe 2026 marks the transition to sustainable cash generation, with increasing benefits from scale expected to support earnings and cash flow over the medium term.

“Importantly, much of the heavy lifting is complete. The foundations have been built. The focus now is on converting platform, infrastructure and talent into sustainable earnings, cash generation and long-term value creation for shareholders.”