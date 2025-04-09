Active equity specialist ECP Asset Management is eyeing European wealth markets in Switzerland and the Nordics, as well as the Middle East to complement its UK and Ireland push with its regionally domiciled global growth strategy.

Having identified strategic opportunities in Swiss and Nordic wealth markets, the Syndey-founded firm consolidated its overseas push with the launch of new EUR, GBP, USD and CHF share classes for its Dublin-domiciled ECP Global Growth Fund (UCITS ICAV).

Founded by Manny Pohl (pictured) and Jared Pohl in 2012, the £1.5bn AUM asset manager has already established itself as anactive growth manager in Australia. In March 2023, the firm further said it launched the fund as it sought to make its active global equity strategy available to institutional and wealth management clients across UK and Europe and hired former UBS and Aberdeen distribution veteran Ryan Rajkumar in October 2024 to lead regional distribution plans.

A concentrated, high-active share portfolio of quality franchises with a long runway of growth and top-tier management teams at the helm with 'skin in the game' that align with the firms’ interests, the ECP Global Growth Fund’s holdings include Wise, Adyen, Games Workshop, Block and Interactive Brokers.

Pohl, founder and executive chairman at ECP Asset Management, said: “The strong performance of the global portfolio is testament to the investment team’s strategic clarity that the economics of a business drive long-term investment returns. This discipline has helped us navigate themes like the rise of AI and new political realities which have been testing global markets and demonstrates the scalability of ECP’s approach as we consolidate our offering in the UK and EMEA.”

Ryan Rajkumar, principal, distribution, EMEA at ECP Asset Management, said: “Despite a challenging environment for many active managers, the global growth strategy continues to outperform as we build ECP’s offering for professional clients in the region.

"In addition to the UK and Ireland, we see a particularly strong opportunity in the Swiss, Nordic and Middle Eastern wealth markets for high-conviction, idiosyncratic global equity exposure, with our strategy offering a truly differentiated mix of companies with a focus on mid cap opportunities across the global universe.”