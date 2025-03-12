Standard Chartered Global Private Bank has launched the Private Markets Co-Investment Club (CIC) to provide eligible ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients with exclusive deal-by-deal access to manager-led private market co-investment opportunities globally.

In a statement on 11 March, it said the CIC would address the growing demand from sophisticated investors for a resource-efficient approach to constructing institutional-grade private market portfolios, focusing on manager-led direct and co-investment opportunities.

The CIC is available to eligible clients in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE, with plans for expansion to Jersey and UK.

Eligibility is determined based on criteria set by the private bank.

Clients who are CIC members benefit from access to institutional grade due diligence while retaining full discretion over their individual investment decisions. They can also access facilitated execution and transaction support, alongside reporting and progress updates at scheduled intervals.

For the inaugural launch of the CIC, Standard Chartered has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ardian, a private investment house, to provide programmatic access to private equity co-investment opportunities.

Leveraging Ardian’s extensive network and expertise, this collaboration delivers a structured flow of deals so that clients can gain access to a curated pipeline of high-quality, institutional-grade investments. This is a distinct advantage that the CIC brings to clients, opening doors to a wider range of market opportunities, the statement said.

Raymond Ang (pictured), global head of private bank and affluent clients, Standard Chartered, said: “Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment solutions to access the private markets. We are disrupting the industry with the Co-Investment Club to offer our clients differentiated access to high-quality direct investment opportunities that are otherwise not readily available.

"This innovative approach leverages our global network and deep local expertise and reinforces our commitment to invest and enhance our capabilities as a leading international wealth manager.”

Nicholas Cheng, head of private markets group, private banking, Standard Chartered, added: “Our ultra-high-net-worth clients are seeking greater control and transparency in their private market investments. Our partnership with Ardian via the Co-Investment Club offers a capital-efficient solution for clients to tap into industry-leading expertise for programmatic access to unique private market opportunities. This exclusive partnership levels up our offering to meet our client’s evolving needs and deliver alpha for them.”

Jan Philipp Schmitz, executive vice-president and member of the executive committee at Ardian, said: “We are committed to offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of every private investor segment and enabling them to access high-quality private capital investments.

"This collaboration with Standard Chartered will provide investors with access to Ardian’s market-leading co-investment platform, which is one of the largest globally. Through this strategic partnership, we are looking forward to meeting the evolving needs of our investors.”