Standard Chartered has launched an Asia Pacific multi-asset fund with BlackRock acting as the sub-manager.

The Signature Select APAC Allocation Plus fund is designed as a one-stop solution for investors seeking broad Asia Pacific exposure.

The fund invests across equities, fixed income and liquid alternatives, with the aim of delivering long-term capital appreciation alongside income generation.

The fund, which is available through Standard Chartered’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) platform, is targeted at accredited and professional Investors across Standard Chartered’s Priority, Priority Private, and Private Banking segments in Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE, Jersey, Malaysia, Kenya, and Nigeria, with other markets to follow.

Sumeet Bhambri, global head, advisory and managed investments, wealth solutions, at Standard Chartered, said: “By combining our open architecture platform with BlackRock’s global multi-asset capabilities, we can provide our clients with a well-diversified, institutional-quality solution to capture opportunities across Asia Pacific region.

“This latest addition further strengthens our VCC platform, which is focused on delivering differentiated, hard-to-access strategies that help clients navigate increasingly complex market environments while building resilient portfolios.”

Andrew Landman, deputy head of Asia-Pacific and head of Asia Pacific Wealth, at BlackRock, added: “With strong economic growth prospects across Asia Pacific and many Asian assets still underappreciated, we see compelling opportunities for active investing.

“Together with Standard Chartered, we aim to bring our multi-asset investment expertise and disciplined portfolio construction approach to help investors access diversified sources of return and build resilient portfolios through market cycles.”