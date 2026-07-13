Skybound Wealth has launched a proprietary CRM and internal operating platform marking a significant step in its strategy to build the infrastructure to support international advice.

The platform – Hub – connects adviser activity, client management, new business, administration, paraplanning, compliance, finance, operations, reporting, KPIs, reviews, remuneration and leadership visibility in one operating environment.

Built in-house by Skybound Wealth’s internal technology team, Hub sits inside its proprietary technology ecosystem Plume Wealth Tech and went live on 1 June 2026, with the business moving onto the platform from day one. The firm described it as “the operating layer behind a larger, more international and more ambitious advice business”.

As Skybound Wealth has grown across advisers, clients, offices, jurisdictions and service lines, the firm has continued to invest in the infrastructure required to support scale with greater control, visibility and consistency.

Salesforce supported Skybound Wealth through an important stage of growth and played a valuable role in the firm’s technology journey, the firm said, adding that Hub represents the next stage: a proprietary platform built around Skybound Wealth’s own advice model, workflows, controls, data structure and future ambitions.

While the Advice Suite supports advisers through the structured financial planning journey and the Client App gives clients digital access to portfolio information, performance, communication tools and review booking, Hub now provides the internal operating layer behind both, connecting the people, processes, data and controls that keep the business moving.

Husain Rangwalla, chief technology officer at Skybound Wealth, said: “Hub is not a system we bought, renamed and switched on. It has been built around the way Skybound Wealth actually works.

“For years, we customised external platforms to fit the business. Hub changes that. The platform now fits us because it has been built around our workflows, data, controls and operating model.

“That gives Skybound Wealth more control, more flexibility and a stronger foundation for future development. It also means we can keep improving the platform around adviser feedback, client needs, operational priorities and new opportunities.”

Hub also integrates with key external platforms and specialist tools, including World-Check, DocuSign, Microsoft 365, provider data feeds and communication workflow integrations where appropriate.

The platform has launched with an active development roadmap and a monthly technology improvement cycle. Further enhancements are planned around adviser feedback, client needs, operational priorities, new workflows, compliance controls and future integrations.

Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth Management Group, said: “Hub matters because the advice business we are building needs infrastructure that matches the complexity of the clients we serve.

“Growth without visibility, control and consistency is not real scale. It becomes fragile. Hub gives us the operating platform to support the business Skybound Wealth is becoming.

“Clients may never see Hub directly, and they should not need to. What they should feel is better follow-through, clearer reviews, stronger continuity and a more joined-up business behind the advice they receive.”

He added: “For advisers, this is also a clear statement of intent. We are not asking serious advisers to work around generic or outdated systems. We are building technology around the way modern international advice should be delivered.”