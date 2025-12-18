Skybound Wealth has bolstered its Athletes and Creators arm with the addition of a dedicated global tax-planning capability to provide further support for professional athletes, entertainers and digital creators operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The enhanced proposition will facilitate a more joined-up approach to planning for clients whose careers move fast and span continents, the group said.

Skybound Wealth connects income, travel, residency status and commercial activity into a single framework to give clients a clear understanding of how their decisions affect long-term outcomes.

The new global tax-planning capability is led by Shil Shah who joined Skybound as group head of tax planning earlier this month.