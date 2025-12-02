Skybound Wealth has launched a dedicated cross-border support desk within its Athletes & Creators division.

The new desk acts as a touchpoint for the cross-border service the international wealth advisory firm offers across its global advisory network through its regulated presence across the UK, Europe, Switzerland, the Middle East, and the US.

This includes structured guidance for clients whose careers and income span multiple jurisdictions, providing clarity around relocations, residency changes, international earnings, and long-term financial implications.

The cross-border support desk combines advice on tax residency, international mobility, global income structures, property positioning, and long-term planning for athletes and creators whose financial position is changing through a contract change, new commercial agreement, or move to another market.

Clients can use Skybound’s Plume platform and MoneyMap planning tool to assess how decisions such as relocations, early retirement, commercial spikes, or sudden income drops play out over time.

Jamie Proctor, private wealth adviser in the Athletes & Creators division and a former professional footballer, said: “Athletes and creators live cross-border lives in a way most people never experience. A decision to move country can reshape a client’s tax position, income treatment, and planning priorities.

“Our cross-border support desk ensures they have immediate, coherent guidance from people who genuinely understand the implications.”

He added: “Throughout my career I moved between clubs and countries with very little financial clarity. This desk gives athletes and creators something I never had – one place to understand how every move affects the bigger picture.”