Skybound Wealth Management has launched a new 35-Point UAE Expat Resilience Initiative designed to help expat households assess how prepared they really are for periods of uncertainty or disruption.

The initiative includes a practical self-assessment checklist, a supporting article exploring the key areas where expat families are often most exposed, and access to complimentary resilience reviews with Skybound’s advisory team.

It comes at a time when many expat households in the UAE are thinking more carefully about practical preparedness, including access to cash, banking continuity, income resilience, insurance protection, legal structures, and whether both partners could step in confidently if normal routines were disrupted.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, said: “For many expat families, the real pressure is not what they know. It is what they have never had to test.

“A household can look financially strong on the surface, good income, good lifestyle, meaningful assets, but still be more exposed than it realises if access, liquidity, decision-making or legal protection have never been pressure-tested properly. This is not about fear. It is about being organised, realistic, and better prepared.”

Coady (pictured), who has lived in Dubai since 2004 and has advised expat families across the region for many years, said the same weaknesses tend to appear repeatedly when households examine their resilience properly. “In our experience, the biggest issues are usually practical.

“Can you access enough cash quickly if you need it? Are you too reliant on one bank, one app, or one route for liquidity? Does your insurance still reflect your current life? Would your partner or family know what to do if something changed suddenly? Do you have the right legal protections in place?

“These are simple questions, but they matter a great deal when uncertainty rises.”

According to Skybound Wealth, the initiative is built around six core areas where expat households most often need greater clarity: cash and banking access, income and employment exposure, debt and household budget pressure, insurance protection, portfolio and asset structure, and legal protection and family continuity.

The initiative includes:

A published article examining the main areas where expat households may be vulnerable during periods of disruption or uncertainty.

A free 35-point UAE Expat Resilience Checklist designed to help individuals and couples identify strengths, weak points, and areas that require attention.

Complimentary 30-minute resilience reviews for UAE-based expats who want help understanding their results and prioritising next steps.

Coady added: “The UAE remains one of the most capable, resilient and well-run places in the world to live and work. But household preparedness is still personal.

“You cannot outsource resilience to the system around you. At some point, every family has to ask itself whether its own structure is strong enough, clear enough, and practical enough if life becomes less straightforward for a period of time.

“The purpose of this initiative is to help people move from vague concern to practical clarity.”