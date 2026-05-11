Scott Goodrum, Investment Director, Canaccord Wealth will present a session entitled “Navigating Volatility, Inflation, and Interest Rate Uncertainty”.
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Scott Goodrum, Investment Director, Canaccord Wealth will present a session entitled “Navigating Volatility, Inflation, and Interest Rate Uncertainty”.
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