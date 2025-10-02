Saudi investors have low confidence in the international investment services currently available to them, according to research by AlRayan Bank.

The Islamic bank’s third annual report found only 40% of Saudi investors say the services supporting international investment are well tailored to their needs, compared to 52% of investors in the UAE and 78% of investors in Qatar.

This is despite Saudi investors being the most committed to high-value deals, with 32% planning to invest $100m or more over the next five years.

The research, which surveyed 150 high‑net‑worth investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, found the service gaps in Saudi Arabia relate to private banking and structured wealth solutions. However, this is beginning to shift as demand from younger, digitally savvy Saudi investors increases.

Saudi-originated businesses are growing rapidly, the bank found, with Home Purchase Plan Premier (HPPP) volumes rising from 16% in 2020/2021 to 69% in 2025, while the 80% uplift in structured real estate activity across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was largely driven by Saudi clients targeting prime London assets.

Of the GCC investors surveyed, 29% bought London property in the last 12 months, more than any other global city, with 93% reporting rising confidence in the UK market, supported by interest rate cuts, falling prime London prices and a housing shortage driving rental yields. The introduction of visa‑free travel for GCC nationals and the UK’s comparatively low 24% Capital Gains Tax rate have also boosted the UK market’s appeal.

While central London still attracts the largest share of investors (38%), East London (36%), the suburbs (33%) and North London (29%) are seeing increasing interest thanks to regeneration projects and improved transport links.

GCC investors are also broadening their focus across the UK. Liverpool is the top regional hotspot for the third consecutive year, followed by Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Maisam Fazal, chief commercial officer at AlRayan Bank, said: “The question we hear most from GCC investors is no longer where to buy, but how to execute with speed, certainty and control.

“Clients from the UAE, and across the region, are increasingly focused on securing the right opportunities, delivered through structures that align with their values and governance frameworks.”