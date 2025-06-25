The CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Julia Leung and the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz have met in Hong Kong to push the collaboration agenda in areas such as supervision, dual listings, ETFs, REITs and market connectivity.

The meeting is part of an ongoing dialogue intended to deepen links between the jurisdictions, and included a delegation of senior executives and Saudi asset managers on their first official visit to Hong Kong.

Elkuwaiz said: "Strengthening regulatory ties with key global markets is integral to the CMA’s strategy to advance the Saudi capital market’s international integration. Our discussions with the SFC reflect a shared recognition of the importance of cross-border collaboration in supporting market development, enhancing regulatory alignment, and enabling global investment flows. We look forward to advancing this dialogue and working towards a framework that fosters long-term collaboration, knowledge exchange, and cross-border market development.2

Leung said: "We look forward to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabian markets to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as Asia’s premier capital intermediary amid a fast-evolving global market landscape."

Addressing the asset management participants of the delegation, the SFC Chairman Kelvin Wong added: "Cross-market engagement is key to building future-ready financial markets that support sustainable growth."