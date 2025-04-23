Royal London adopts SDR Focus label across £11bn sustainable fund range 

Royal London Asset Management said today (23 April) that all eight funds in its £11bn Sustainable fund range will adopt a Sustainability Focus label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).

Mike Fox, head of equities, Royal London Asset Management said: “Adopting the Sustainability Focus label provides reassurance to our clients regarding the high standards of sustainability practices embedded in our funds, which have also delivered award-winning investment performance.

“We remain committed to ensuring clients benefit from our clear and consistent sustainability-driven approach to investing.”

The eight funds in the Sustainable fund range offer a choice of 100% equity to 100% fixed income funds, including a number of multi-asset funds, providing investors with a choice of investments mapped against potential risk and returns.

The funds have been managed with the same actively managed investment process for over 20 years. We believe that investing in innovative, well-managed companies with strong business models whose products and services have a positive impact on society will be the key driver of returns for our clients.

Fox added: “Sustainable investing is about driving long-term value for our clients, the wider economy and society. By actively investing in companies, we can encourage continuous improvement in their sustainability practices for the benefit of everyone.”

Funds that will adopt the Sustainability Focus Label are:

• Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust

• Royal London Global Sustainable Equity Fund

• Royal London Sustainable World Trust

• Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust

• Royal London Sustainable Growth Fund

• Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth Trust

• Royal London Sustainable Corporate Bond Trust

• Royal London Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond Fund