The rise of co-investment models, regulatory harmonisation and the adoption of more structured governance frameworks to support intergenerational family wealth transfer across the GCC and East Africa are amongst some of the key issues to come under the spotlight in the latest whitepaper published by Jersey Finance.

The whitepaper entitled, “Cross-Border Investment and Finance Structuring”, is the outcome of a multi-city roundtable series held between February and May 2025, featuring private discussions with family office principals, legal experts, sovereign representatives, and finance professionals in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kenya, and beyond.

The report provides thematic insights into how the cross-border investment landscape is evolving in response to regulatory changes, the rising institutionalisation of wealth management, and the growing convergence of ESG and technology in wealth structuring.

Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India, Jersey Finance, said: “This report reflects the increasing sophistication of capital deployment strategies across the GCC and East Africa, as well as the expanding role of international financial centres in supporting long-term investment priorities.”

“From professionalised family offices to next-generation ESG mandates, the insights highlight a dynamic shift in how cross-border wealth is managed and structured.”

Key findings include:

The increasing focus of GCC-led capital flows on co-investment models in infrastructure, healthcare, and technology sectors, moving beyond traditional state ownership structures.

Family offices are adopting more formal governance tools, such as private trust companies, foundations, and succession planning frameworks, to support the next generation.

In addition, Sharia-compliant finance is gaining momentum with new structures emerging in response to AAOIFI Standard 62 and a growing alignment with ESG principles. International financial centres like Jersey, DIFC, and ADGM are collaborating to support hybrid structures that address both regulatory and operational requirements.

Digital transformation is significantly impacting onboarding, due diligence, and compliance processes, with a rising interest in AI-powered tools to facilitate cross-border operations.

In its strategic recommendations, the report advocates for deeper cooperation among IFCs, stronger regional education initiatives, and continued development of digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of cross-border investors.

The full whitepaper is available for download here.