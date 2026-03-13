Registration is now open for the Investment International Latin America Forum taking place in Mexico City, Mexico in September 2026.

The Forum is a full day live event designed to bring together some of the biggest names in the international cross-border advice world with some of the industry’s key product providers, with individual presentations, Q&As and panel sessions discussing the burning issues of the day, as well as plenty of networking opportunities during coffee breaks, lunch and a drinks reception.

Places at the event are reserved specifically for professional investors involved in fund selection in the area from a variety of institutions, such as private banks, asset managers, family offices, IFAs and discretionary fund managers.

Register your interest here.