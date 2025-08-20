Praxis has made a series of senior promotions across its London and Channel Island offices as the firm focuses on London as a key hub for its international offices and adviser relationships.

In London, Joshua Gallienne has been promoted to senior executive director, leading the firm’s UK corporate administration and private wealth business. Gallienne joined Praxis in Guernsey in 2012 before relocating to London as part of the firm’s expansion in 2017.

Jake Le Brocq has been appointed client services director in the Jersey-based corporate and funds team. Le Brocq joined Praxis 10 years ago and is experienced in working with commercial and residential real estate clients, joint ventures, private equity, venture capital, distressed businesses and litigation funding.

Also in Jersey, James Harrison has been appointed associate director in the private wealth team. Harrison has over 14 years’ experience supporting clients with cross-border multi-asset class structures.

In Guernsey, Tom Allison has been promoted to associate director, bolstering the private wealth leadership team serving families and trustees in the jurisdiction.

Praxis group CEO Rob Fearis said: “These appointments reflect the calibre of individuals within the business and our commitment to strengthening client service through long-term investment in our people.”