People Moves: Rathbones, MIFL, Edmond de Rothschild AM, Bank of Singapore

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week.

Rathbones

Rathbones has appointed Olivia McCormick and Clara Opoku as directors in its charities business development team.

Based in London, they will report to Gemma Gooch, head of charities distribution.

McCormick joins from the Department for Business and Trade, where she led government engagement with the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council and senior industry stakeholders to help shape national investment and growth policy. She has also held senior roles at BlackRock. In her new role McCormick will drive the firm's work across the charities, endowment and foundation market.

Opoku was previously at Cazenove Charities where she was assistant portfolio manager. Prior to that, Opoku worked as a strategy consultant at PA Consulting.

Gemma Gooch, head of charities distribution, Rathbones, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Clara and Olivia to Rathbones. Both bring exceptional experience, complementary skillsets and a genuine passion for supporting charities by helping them advance their missions through strong long-term investment outcomes.

“Their appointments strengthen our ability to serve charities, foundations and endowments, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the sector and our focus on delivering the highest standards of partnership, insight and investment expertise to our clients.”

MIFL

Mediolanum International Funds Limited (MIFL) has hired RLAM’s Stephen Tapley as deputy head of high yield.

Tapley spent 14 years at Royal London Asset Management as senior fund manager, leveraged finance (global credit), having previously held roles as high yield analyst at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and investment analyst at Gulf International Bank.

Tapley joins a 72-strong investment team based out of the firm’s Dublin headquarters and will contribute to the development, oversight, and long-term performance of MIFL's internally managed high yield strategies.

Martin Reeves, head of high yield fixed income at MIFL, said: "Stephen’s appointment underlines our continued commitment to building a high-yield platform with real depth and experience. He brings a strong track record across multiple credit cycles and will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our internally managed capabilities."

Tapley added: “I’m delighted to be joining such a talented team and look forward to working closely with my colleagues as we develop on the strong foundations already in place.

“In a world defined by tight credit spreads and value hard to pick across the credit stack, the time is truly now for active selection and risk management. There is a wide dispersion of quality underneath the surface of many markets which offers managers a challenge, but also, tactical alpha driving opportunities.”

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management has appointed a new CIO and co-head of equities.

Alain Krief, who has been global head of fixed income since 2019, has been promoted to global CIO and has joined the asset manager’s executive committee. He is based in Paris and reports to Christophe Caspar, Global CEO of Edmond de Rothschild AM.

Charles Lilford joins Edmond de Rothschild AM from BlackRock as co-head of equities and senior portfolio manager for the Big Data strategy, working alongside Xiadong Bao. Lilford will also be based in Paris and will report to Krief.

At BlackRock Lilford was part of the sector and thematics team where he managed the flagship BGF Sustainable Energy Fund and the Future of Transport Fund.

Christophe Caspar, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, said: “We are delighted to have Alain as our new CIO. His leadership skills and sound investment track record make him the natural choice for this role.

“We are equally pleased to have Charles join the firm. Charles’ impressive track record in bottom-up stock picking, recognized thematic investing expertise and high-conviction investment approach will benefit our Big data strategy, further strengthen our equities franchise and prove invaluable for clients.”

Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore has nabbed Julius Baer’s Ankit Swaika as team head, Global South Asia, as the private bank continues to support high-net-worth South Asian and non-resident Indian clients.

Swaika will join the Singapore-based team in November and will report to Zubin Dabu, market group head, Middle East, Global South Asia and International.

At Julius Baer Swaika served high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across Asia, the Middle East and Europe for almost a decade, having previously worked as a senior investment adviser at ANZ Singapore.