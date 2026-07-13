We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton has hired Angela Saik as managing director, wealth management in Singapore, as the firm moves into new markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

Saik, who was previously executive director at DBS Private Bank, has more than two decades of experience advising private wealth clients across Asia. In her new role she will focus on originating new client relationships across Southeast Asia and strengthening her team with senior hires as the organisation scales its advisory presence in the region. She will deliver tailored wealth advisory solutions shaped around individual circumstances, family priorities and intergenerational objectives.

Saik said: “Southeast Asia is at the start of one of the most significant intergenerational wealth transitions the region has seen, and the families I have worked with for over two decades are asking fundamentally different questions today.

“The conversations are no longer only about what to invest in. They are about succession, cross-border structuring, how wealth holds together across generations, and what it should ultimately stand for. Lighthouse Canton's independent platform is built precisely for that conversation, and the institutional depth here, across investments, advisory and cross-border capability, is rare in this segment of the market.”

Bentley Trust (Malta)

Bentley Trust (Malta), the wholly owned subsidiary of wealth management group Bentley Reid, has named Emily Burgess as CEO of its Malta business as Malcolm Becker steps down from the role.

Becker was CEO since 2003 and has been chairman of the BR Trust Group since 2014.

Burgess, who has over 25 years’ experience in financial services and operations across the UK, Malta, the UAE and Turkey, joined Bentley Trust (Malta) in 2017 as trust manager and became a director in 2019.

Burgess said: "As we build on the legacy established by Malcolm, I look forward to leading the business into its next chapter, continuing to deliver the high standards of service, governance and personal relationships that our clients value.”

Becker added: “It has been a privilege to lead Bentley Trust (Malta) Limited over the past 23 years and to work alongside such a dedicated team. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that Emily is the right person to lead the business into its next phase of growth. Her expertise, commitment to clients and deep understanding of our business make her exceptionally well placed for the role.”

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has promoted Richard Borthwick to the newly created sales role of head of UK wealth solutions as the asset manager looks to capitalise on consolidation in the UK wealth market.

Borthwick, who joined the firm in 2014 and has been head of UK regional sales since 2023, will comtnune with his current reponsibilits while also overseeing the firm’s strategic engagement with UK wealth management consolidators, with direct accountability for UK wealth sales performance and growth.

He will work closely with senior leadership teams to develop deeper commercial partnerships across the industry, driving client acquisition and strengthening adviser relationships. The role reflects Columbia Threadneedle’s strategy to deepen partnerships with UK advisers, combining investment expertise with practical support to help them grow.

Mike O’Toole, head of UK wholesale distribution at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “As consolidation reshapes the advice market, the ability to combine investment expertise with practical business support is becoming increasingly important.

“This enhanced structure ensures our distribution team is aligned to changing market dynamics, with a clear focus on driving growth, strengthening adviser partnerships and delivering for clients. We are confident this will enable us to better understand our client needs and therefore deliver relevant, differentiated, client-led solutions that draw on the full breadth of our capabilities.”

JTC

JTC has made a raft of promotions across its global network as part of its mid-year promotion cycle.

At senior level, Rebecca Stannard has been made a group director within business development and marketing in Jersey, while three new senior directors have been appointed: Andrew Watson in fund and corporate services in London, Charlie Brownlee in fund services in South Africa, and Stuart Wild in the commercial office in Jersey.

Those assuming director responsibilities include Alex Evans and Nina Quinn-Lysiak in fund services, Katie Evans in banking and treasury, Luke MacMaster in business development and marketing in Jersey; Catherine Zenko in risk and compliance in London; and Esperance Olivier in corporate services in South Africa.

Wendy Holley, JTC’s group COO, said: “It is always a privilege to recognise the achievements of our employees, and I am delighted to announce the latest round of promotions.

“JTC’s success is built on the efforts of our people, and I warmly congratulate everyone promoted as well as those who supported their personal development to enable this achievement.”

Vanguard

Vanguard has appointed Rachel Baxter as head of investment management, Europe as Geoff Parish returns to the US as global head of fixed income indexing.

Baxter, who was previously co-head of the US bond index team, will oversee investment management across Vanguard’s European business, including portfolio management, investment research, capital markets, and trading, while leading the European Bond Index team.

Jon Cleborne, head of Europe, said: “Vanguard has built a substantial international investment offering, with the UK and Europe playing an increasingly important role as part of our global portfolio management, trading and research capabilities. We see significant opportunities ahead and will continue to invest in the products, expertise and infrastructure that support strong, long-term results for clients.

“Rachel is exceptionally well placed to lead the next stage of our development in Europe. She brings a rare combination of investment expertise, leadership experience and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs.”