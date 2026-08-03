As the sun set over London's skyline, International Adviser, II's sister title, welcomed friends, partners and supporters to its 20th Anniversary Summer Party at the rooftop bar of the Marquis of Anglesey in Covent Garden on Tuesday 28 July.

Click here or on the video below to view.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=UZx4BuZCS-g%3Fsi%3De29e669AN7FAEXgz

The evening brought together a fantastic mix of loyal readers, subscribers, sponsors, industry leaders, former IA team members and valued business partners to celebrate two decades of trusted journalism and the relationships that have helped shape the publication's success.

With panoramic views across London, guests enjoyed an evening of networking, laughter and celebration, reflecting on IA's journey over the past 20 years while looking ahead to an exciting future. The event was a fitting opportunity to thank the community whose continued support has been instrumental in IA's growth and evolution.

The evening also saw a preview of the print version of the IA 100 - The Industry's Most Influential. This book included features and interviews with 100 of the cross border international investment and advice world's biggest names. The IA 100 interviews are available on the IA site now and the hard copies of the publication will be sent out to sponsors and partners next week.

Readers will be able order a hard copy of the publication once fully launched and there will also be digital copy of the 144-page publication launched next week.

To everyone who joined us at the IA Summer Party, thank you for making the evening such a memorable celebration. Here's to the next chapter of International Adviser and many more years of working together with our incredible community.