We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Hawksford

Hawksford has promoted Tommaso Barindelli to director to strengthen its senior team in the Middle East and support its long-term growth ambitions across the region.

In his new role, Dubai-based Barindelli will spearhead efforts to deliver operational excellence for Hawksford’s global corporate clients, while expanding and enhancing the firm’s market presence in the UAE and wider Middle East region.

Barindelli, who has already played a significant role in implementing Hawksford’s business development strategy in the region, has a strong track record of working with intermediaries and supporting the complex and evolving needs of growth businesses across multiple markets.

With a decade of industry experience in previous roles across South-East Asia and the UAE, Barindelli has expertise in providing strategic, commercial, and operational guidance to SMEs and large corporations investing in Asia and the Middle East, the firm said.

Dario Acconci, head of Middle East and Asia at Hawksford, said: “Tommaso’s promotion serves to underline our commitment to growing and evolving our proposition in Middle East, and will strengthen our capabilities in supporting clients in the region.”

Barindelli added: “I look forward to further strengthening Hawksford’s presence in the UAE, which continues to serve as a significant strategic hub for regional growth and international expansion.”

Titan Wealth International

Titan Wealth International has hired Mark Leale as senior executive officer and Rob Hodgson as head of wealth planning to support its presence in the Middle East.

The Dubai-based appointments follow Titan Wealth’s recent acquisition of Progeny International, including its DIFC business, which is subject to regulatory approval.

Leale joins from Quilter Cheviot, where he was head of Dubai and senior executive officer, while Hodgson was previously wealth planning director at Vermeer Partners.

Tyla Phillips, international managing director, Titan Wealth International, said: “Mark and Rob bring outstanding attributes to the team, thanks to their combined seniority, technical depth, and market knowledge. Together, they significantly strengthen our ability to deliver genuinely tailored advice to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients across the UAE and beyond.”

Leale said: “Titan Wealth International effectively brings together client outcomes and ambition with a market-leading team and platform offering. The firm is increasingly well-positioned to serve high calibre international clients thanks to its sophisticated, well-coordinated cross-border advice. I'm excited by what Titan Wealth has built, the opportunity ahead, and to be part of the journey.”

Suntera Global

Suntera Global has appointed Lucas Ting as client services director, based in Hong Kong.

In his new role, Ting is tasked with driving forward Suntera’s ambitions to further expand its client reach through both its Hong Kong and Singapore offices, playing a key role in implementing the firm’s business development strategy and enhancing its private wealth and corporate services proposition across the Asian market.

Ting joins Suntera from a global professional services firm in Hong Kong, where he advised family offices on the integration of Hong Kong and cross-border wealth management plans.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera Global, said: “We remain fully focused on growing and enhancing our Hong Kong private wealth and corporate services proposition, and Lucas’s appointment is a reflection of that intent.

“He brings with him considerable international experience and expertise from his previous roles and will play a key role in driving forward our business development strategy in the Asian market.”

Foster Denovo

Foster Denovo has recruited Aytekin Can as head of data strategy and management information delivery as it looks to harness AI-related opportunities.

The creation of this new role coincides with Foster Denovo buidling its own ‘data lake’ to transform the way data is used, stored and accessed. Instead of multiple systems, log-ins and legacy technology, all core data will be in one place for advisers and support colleagues to access, analyse and interrogate.

The advisory group has also partnered with agentic AI specialist Palindrome to redefine how data is used across the business, enabling automation and dramatically streamlining back-office processes.

Foster Denovo Group managing director Helen Lovett said: “We’re determined to grasp the opportunity presented by AI and to do so, how we manage data is absolutely critical. Aytekin brings decades of specialised experience in this crucial area to drive us even further forward.”

Can added: “Data in the AI era is revolutionary for advice firms and anticipating where it can take us, how it will unlock time for teams to focus more on clients and how it underpins every possibility cannot be overstated. We aim to take full advantage of what can be achieved.”