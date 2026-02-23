Global private markets firm Partners Group has applied to open an office in Kuwait in anticipation of "compelling" investment opportunities in the coming decade.

The new office, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will bring Partners Group’s total number of offices worldwide to 25.

Partners Group has had a presence in the Middle East since launching its Dubai office in 2010 and moved into Abu Dhabi in 2025.

Steffen Meister, executive chairman at Partners Group, said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Kuwait has implemented impressive growth plans for the decades to come, and we look forward to supporting this important market in the foreseeable future.

“Kuwait and the wider GCC have become a globally relevant nexus for the coming technologically led economic transformation and the region is set to offer many compelling investment opportunities in the coming decade.”

Suhail Albaz, chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia at Partners Group, added: “We have deep long-standing relationships in Kuwait that have been built over decades.

“Our firm is proud to support Kuwait in achieving their investment and economic diversification goals. The team in Kuwait will be responsible for engaging key stakeholders on their investment priorities and the expansion of Partners Group investment portfolio in the state.”