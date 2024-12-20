In this latest video in the II Awards 2024 Winners Story series we focus on the Best ESG/Sustainability Fund or Strategy Award 2024 winner KBI Global Investors, who won for the third year in a row for its Circular Economy Strategy.

In this video we speak to Martin Conroy, Senior Portfolio Manager, KBI Global Investors, as KBIGI picked up the Best ESG/Sustainability Fund or Strategy Award for the third year in a row. Conroy was interviewed by II Publisher Gary Robinson in Dublin late November 2024.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.