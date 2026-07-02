International professional services firm Ogier has hired Martin Livingston as a consultant in response to the growing demand for Cayman Islands regulatory expertise.

Livingston, who has more than 30 years of experience in risk management and regulatory compliance, will focus on assisting the firm’s Asian and Middle Eastern client base.

With clients including global investment banks, funds, managers, advisers and family offices, Livingston advises on matters including anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing, sanctions, data protection, regulatory and tax reporting, virtual assets and M&A projects.

Livingston’s expertise includes chairing and being a member of several Cayman legislative sub-committees, where he helped to formulate financial service laws, regulations and guidance. He was also President of the Cayman Islands Compliance Association for more than a decade.

Livingston’s appointment follows the addition of technology and Web3 expert Alastair Lagrange to Ogier's Cayman regulatory team earlier this year.

Ogier’s global head of investment funds Joanne Huckle said: "We are excited for Martin to join our team, growing our coverage in the Asia time zone and building our regulatory offering.”