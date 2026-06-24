A new model portfolio service for UK financial advisers, founded by Tim Crockford and James Stewart, has launched with three portfolio ranges offering a range of sustainability approaches.

Crockford, formerly at Federated Hermes and J O Hambro Capital Management, and Stewart, previously at Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors, believe sustainable investing remains a minority offering at most advice firms, despite widespread client interest.

Their offering, Bamboo Invest, provides technology and training to help advisers match investors to a suitable portfolio.

The products cater to investors at different points on the sustainability spectrum, from those who want baseline exclusions, to those seeking listed impact strategies with measurable environmental and social goals.

The Exclusive range is a low-cost passive core with baseline exclusions; Best Actors incorporates actively managed sustainability strategies; and Change Makers identifies listed impact strategies with measurable environmental and social goals.

Stewart, co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “Advisers don’t need another fund claiming to be sustainable. They need a solution that helps them offer their clients the right portfolio for their financial goals and their values, while keeping costs low. Get that right, and the sustainable option could become the default rather than the exception.”

Crockford, co-founder and chief investment officer, added: “Most investors want sustainability assessed on substance, not on a label. We form our own view on what belongs in each portfolio and judge it on both investment and sustainability merit. That is expertise advisers have asked for but rarely been offered.”