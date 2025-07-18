The latest podcast from II's sister title International Adviser is certainly one worth taking a look at and features Marcelo Passos, CEO at Empire Financial.

This latest IA: In The Loop Podcast - is the fifth episode in a recently launched series of interviews with some of the global financial services world's key players. Passos spoke yo IA Publisher Gary Robinson who visited Empire Financial's Miami offices in Brickell at the end of May, 2025.

In the interview Passos, who is one of the biggest name in the Latin American advice world as head of Empire Financial, speaks about is company's growth from humble beginnings into one of the biggest advice firms in the region. We spoke products, advisers and brokers needs in 2025 and beyond and how the industry has changed in the last 20+ years.

Click here to view/listen to this interview on our YouTube channel or search for IA: In The Loop at all good podcast outlets.