A UK chartered financial planner, prior to The Fry Group and this latest venture he has worked in the financial services sector since 2008, holding roles at Lloyds TSB, Standard Chartered, and HSBC before moving into independent wealth management in 2015.

Outside of Metis, Keeling sits on the board of directors for the British Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi and heads up the financial services sector for the group – advising UK business’ on entry into the UAE market.

Asia, UK plans

Announcing the launch of Metis in the UAE Keeling also promised new operations in Asia and in the UK as coming "very soon".

"I'm extremely proud to be bringing Metis to the UAE market," he said, speaking on his LinkedIn profile. "Metis will change the way expatriates receive UK tax, wealth management, and succession planning advice in the region, and I couldn't be more excited to be leading our amazing team of experts.

"We have already received phenomenal feedback from clients, staff, and stakeholders, which only highlights the need for the highest quality of professional services advice in the Middle East. We will also be expanding our market leading services to the UK and Asia very soon!

"From myself and the Metis team, we would like to thank everyone that has been part of our journey so far, and special thanks to the fantastic DIFC and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) teams that worked tirelessly to get us fully licensed in just 3 months!"

Peter Webb also joins Metis as Head of Tax.

Webb said: "After 34 years in Financial Services; working for EY, The Fry Group and St James’s Place, I am incredibly proud to announce that I have joined Metis Financial Planning as Head of Tax. A new venture founded by one of the most respected wealth managers in the industry, Chris Keeling, and I am thrilled to join him and his brilliant team at the start of the Metis journey."