Nedgroup Investments hires client solutions lead

Nedgroup Investments has appointed a client solutions lead as it continues to build out its client-focused offering in the UK.

Alan Wateridge joins the asset manager’s client team from Gallagher, where he was as client director of wealth. Prior to that, Wateridge was director of business development at HSBC Asset Management.

Other recent hires by Nedgroup include the senior appointment of Denis Skeate to the client team in September and industry veteran Rob Burdett joining the firm to head up the international multi-manager business in 2024.

Apiramy Jeyarajah, chief commercial officer at Nedgroup Investments, said: “Our UK business has gained significant momentum over the past year, particularly from our fixed income offering.

“Alan brings the expertise and perspective we need as we enter our next phase of growth, firmly entrenching the UK as our home base. His appointment underscores our commitment to building a team that puts clients at the centre of everything we do.’’

Wateridge added: “I’m excited to be joining Nedgroup Investments – a growing business with exciting opportunities.

“The firm has become synonymous with strong performance, industry-leading expertise and client-first culture. I’m delighted to be part of the team and looking forward to contributing towards the continued growth.”