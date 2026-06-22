More news, events videos & features on our sister title International Adviser.
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Andy Burnham looks set to become the UK's next PM
A special celebratory drinks event that was due take place to celebrate II's sister title International Adviser's 20th Anniversary on Wednesday 24 June has been re-arranged to Tuesday July 28, due to extreme weather warnings and reports of a 40 degree heatwave in London this week. The 20th anniversary drinks will take now place at […]
Chase de Vere increased revenue by 10.7% to £131.4m and profit before tax rose by 9.9%
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