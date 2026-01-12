Marlborough names Dom Clarke as new CEO

Investment management specialist Marlborough has appointed Dom Clarke as CEO to continue to drive forward the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

Clarke has held senior roles at the Marlborough Group since 2012, including Group Finance Director and latterly Group Chief Financial Officer. He took on his new role on January 1, 2026.

Clarke takes over from Richard Goodall, who will now concentrate on his role as CEO of the Marlborough Group, which includes both Marlborough and Investment Fund Services, a provider of authorised corporate director (ACD) services that enable companies to launch and operate collective investment funds, the company said in a statement today.

Marlborough is the appointed investment manager for the 22 IFSL Marlborough funds, the managed portfolio solutions (MPS) range, international multi-asset portfolios and Marlborough’s bespoke portfolio management service, Personal Portfolio.

Clarke, pictured left, said: “This a very exciting time for Marlborough, and I’m looking forward to leading such a committed and talented team as we begin a new year and a new chapter in our growth story.

Partnership

“We see a huge opportunity to work in partnership with more adviser firms, helping them grow their businesses through our commitment to delivering first-class outcomes for their clients.

“It’s this laser focus on performance, coupled with our exceptional level of service, that advisers value so highly – and that’s why more and more liked-minded firms are choosing to work with us.”

Goodall called Clarke an " professional who knows our business and our industry inside out", and said that he has "absolutely no doubt" that he’ll prove to be an "outstanding" CEO for Marlborough.

“I’m very much looking to working with Dom and all the other talented individuals across our businesses as we continue to turn our ambitious growth strategy into reality at a group level. I can say without hesitation that the future for the group has never looked more exciting,” Goodall added.