Madison Realty Capital opens Middle East office

Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, has launched a Middle East office in ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The new office will serve as a strategic hub to support both the firm’s existing and new investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Siddarth Dalamal has also been appointed as managing director in investor relations, where he will lead the firm’s Middle East coverage. He will report to Adam Tantleff, managing principal.

Tantleff said: “Madison Realty Capital has more than a decade of experience working with investors in the Middle East and we are thrilled to deepen our commitment to the region by opening an office in Abu Dhabi.

"The launch of our ADGM office marks an important accomplishment in the evolution of our firm as we continue to identify new opportunities to serve our investors while expanding our global investor base. The Gulf region is a leading hub for institutional capital, and establishing a local presence enables us to expand our existing relationships and build compelling new relationships."