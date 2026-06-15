A special drinks event is due to take place next week to mark International Adviser's 20th Anniversary, with some limited places left for our readers, partners and subscribers and former IA journalists and team members from the last 20 years to come and celebrate with the IA team.

The 20th anniversary drinks will take place on Wednesday 24 June, 2026, from 5pm onwards, at the rooftop bar of the Marquis of Anglesey in Covent Garden, London. ll are welcome to join the event with guest passes available, by registration on a first come, first served basis. Please click here to register interest in attending the event.

IA's Head of Digital Dan Charles, pictured on the right filming at the FEIFA conference last month, said: "To reach a 20th anniversary is worth celebrating for any business and this anniversary is particularly poignant for an independent media company given the rise of AI and the challenges of magazine publishing generally.

"Myself, Gary (Robinson) our publisher and co-owner, Lucy (Wilson) our of head of events, Beth (Brearley) our associate editor and the rest of the IA and Money Map Media team are really looking forward to marking this special occasion with friends of IA, colleagues past and present and the industry."

Print, TV and regional publications

IA publisher Gary Robinson, who is also MD and co-owner of Money Map Media (part of G&M Media Ltd) which owns the publication, pointed that IA's 20th year is set to be one of its best ever with new IA branded regional publications, TV streaming and a return to print for some publications all on the cards.

"IA turning 20 is very special," Robinson said. "It is a much-loved publication by our loyal, readership, subscribers, partners and sponsor and one that we are very proud to be the custodians of IA in its 20th year. Money Map Media is into its third year of owning IA and are more excited by the future growth of the brand than ever. We absolutely recognise the achievements of the past too and hope that those involved in IA past and present will be able to join us at this special event next Wednesday."

Click here to register (with limited slots available on a first-come first-served basis), for this event.