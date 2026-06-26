Lombard Odier Group and Alpha Japan LO am, formerly Alpha Japan Asset Advisors (AJAA), are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration agreement, bringing their respective asset management and distribution capabilities into 'closer alignment'.

As part of the agreement, Alpha Japan LO am has adopted its new legal name, and Vincent Magnenat, Limited Partner at Lombard Odier Group, will serve on the Board of Alpha Japan LO am as its representative.

In Europe and the United Kingdom, Lombard Odier will actively distribute Alpha Japan LO am's Japanese equity strategies, and in Japan, Alpha Japan LO am's licences will enable expanded distribution of Lombard Odier's global asset management solutions to domestic institutional investors and wholesale distributors, with a focus on sustainable investment, private assets, and systematic strategies.

The collaboration supports Lombard Odier's growth in Japan as demand rises for specialised, globally diversified investment capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Jean-Pascal Porcherot, Managing Partner at Lombard Odier Group and Co-Head of Lombard Odier Investment Managers, said: "This new chapter strengthens our long-standing commitment to Japan by combining Alpha Japan's deep investment expertise with Lombard Odier's pan-European distribution and global investment capabilities. Together, we will deepen access for European investors to a best-in-class pure-play Japanese equities capability."

Founded in 2007, Alpha Japan LO am manages over CHF 1.17bn (USD 1.5bn) in assets across long-only and long/short Japanese equity strategies.